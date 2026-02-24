Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /The Kerala Story 2 row: Sudipto Sen breaks silence on why he didn't direct sequel- 'Can't rely on WhatsApp forwards'

The Kerala Story 2 row: Sudipto Sen breaks silence on why he didn't direct sequel- 'Can't rely on WhatsApp forwards'

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 13:09 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 13:09 IST
The Kerala Story 2 row: Sudipto Sen breaks silence on why he didn't direct sequel- 'Can't rely on WhatsApp forwards'

The Kerala Story 2 Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

The Kerala Story 2 continues to create a buzz as filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who directed the original film, opened up on why he chose not to helm the sequel. Read on to know more.

The controversy around The Kerala Story 2 has intensified after filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who directed the original film, opened up about why he chose not to helm the sequel. He stated that the decision came from concerns over insufficient research on the sensitive subject.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The upcoming film has already sparked conversations on social media and is slated to release on February 27.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sudipto Sen on Kerala Story 2

Speaking about his decision, Sen revealed that the original film was backed by nearly a decade of groundwork. "For the first film, I researched the subject for 10 years. I could stand by every word and visual in that film. If the sequel expands beyond Kerala into other states, I cannot rely on WhatsApp forwards or newspaper reports," he told India Today. "Sensitive subjects require deep research and long-term study. Without that foundation, I wouldn't feel responsible enough to direct it."

Trending Stories

Controversy around the sequel

The controversy was fueled following the release of the trailer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond on February 17. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the film by calling it “false propaganda” and “poisonous.” As per reports, a petition has also been filed in the Kerala High Court challenging its release, due to alleged misinformation and stereotyping in the film.

About The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

The film features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in the lead roles, and it has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amid the ongoing controversy. The original The Kerala Story was released in 2023, and it starred Adah Sharma in the lead. The movie was a successful box-office run and received two National Awards, one of which was for Best Director, awarded to Sudipto Sen.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Share on twitter

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

Trending Topics