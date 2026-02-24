/The Kerala Story 2 row: Sudipto Sen breaks silence on why he didn't direct sequel- 'Can't rely on WhatsApp forwards'

The controversy around The Kerala Story 2 has intensified after filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who directed the original film, opened up about why he chose not to helm the sequel. He stated that the decision came from concerns over insufficient research on the sensitive subject.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The upcoming film has already sparked conversations on social media and is slated to release on February 27.

Sudipto Sen on Kerala Story 2

Speaking about his decision, Sen revealed that the original film was backed by nearly a decade of groundwork. "For the first film, I researched the subject for 10 years. I could stand by every word and visual in that film. If the sequel expands beyond Kerala into other states, I cannot rely on WhatsApp forwards or newspaper reports," he told India Today. "Sensitive subjects require deep research and long-term study. Without that foundation, I wouldn't feel responsible enough to direct it."

Controversy around the sequel

The controversy was fueled following the release of the trailer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond on February 17. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the film by calling it “false propaganda” and “poisonous.” As per reports, a petition has also been filed in the Kerala High Court challenging its release, due to alleged misinformation and stereotyping in the film.

About The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond