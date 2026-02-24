/Prakash Raj hits back in The Kerala Story 2 row after Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s 'intellectually bankrupt' remark; says 'why complicate'

The Kerala Story 2 controversy has intensified after Prakash Raj indirectly responded to Kamakhya Narayan Singh, following the director publicly calling him "intellectually bankrupt."

Prakash Raj's indirect response

Taking to his social media accounts, Prakash Raj on Monday shared a list featuring dietary preferences. It ranged from vegans and vegetarians to various non-vegetarian categories. The image also had a message in the end, saying, "Let’s all continue to live as a society together in harmony."

The actor captioned the post, "Why Complicate when it is so Simple," while Raj did not take any names. Netizens interpreted it as a response to the ongoing backlash around Kerala Story 2.

Earlier, he had called out the film by sharing images of Kerala cuisine, including pork, beef, fish, and a vegetarian sadya. His post read, "The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking happy Sunday everyone."

Singh takes a dig at Raj

Prakash Raj's latest post comes after the director criticized the actor during a conversation with ANI. "I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-calibre actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being," he said, sharing his disappointment. "I don’t know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he ‘consumes.’ But tell me- is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? And if that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji’s conscience. This can never be acceptable. The civilized society of India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef in order to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt."

