/Anurag Kashyap slams viral beef-eating scene from The Kerala Story 2: 'It is called crap'

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has been garnering strong backlash. The movie is set to release in theatres on February 27, and ahead of its release, director Anurag Kashyap criticised the film, calling it propaganda.

On February 18, the movie's trailer was released and quickly garnered attention. Claiming to be based on a true story, the trailer has been in the news for several reasons. However, one scene that has attracted significant attention shows one of the girls, who married a Muslim man, being forcefully fed beef by a group of women. The scene has gone viral, drawing widespread reactions.

Anurag Kashyap reacts to The Kerala Story 2; here's what he has said

Kashyap, known for making realistic, dark crime dramas with bold storytelling, condemned the movie, calling it “bull**** propaganda.”

Speaking to paparazzi in Kochi, where he was attending the Filmfare Awards South, Anurag was asked whether he had watched the trailer. Responding to the question, the Kennedy director said, "The Kerala Story is s*** movie. It is bull**** propaganda. Total bull****. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner). Nonsense picture. It is called crap.”

When asked about the purpose of making the movie, the director said,, '' I don't know , they want to make money.They wanted to just please everybody. Divide people.'' Without taking any names, the director said that, ''the filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money.”

Kerala CM slams The Kerala Story 2

On Wednesday (February 19), a day after the movie was released, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condemned the film. In the statement, CM Vijayan questioned how “poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society” are being created.

Pointing out the first instalment, which was released in 2023, CM Vijayan said that it was also made with the “intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition.”

“They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion,” the CM said

“We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan added.

What is The Kerala Story 2 about?

Titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the film is said to be based on true cases from the Indian legal system. As shown in the trailer, the film revolves around three women who convert to Islam after falling in love with Muslim men. What they initially thinks as love later turns out to be a plan to convert them to Islam. The movie focuses on the women being manipulated in the name of love, which leads them to change their identity and religion. It has U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).