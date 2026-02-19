/The Kerala Story 2 trailer sparks controversy as Kerala CM alleges it is ‘spreading false propaganda’

Hours after the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 was unveiled, the film has sparked strong, divisive reactions. The makers allege that the film is based on true events and shows the plight of girls trapped in cases of forced conversion. However, many on social media have criticised the film, calling it ‘propaganda’. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too has condemned the film in a new statement.

Kerala CM slams The Kerala Story 2

On Wednesday, CM Vijayan’s office issued a statement in which he questioned how “poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society” were allowed to be screened while a film called Beef was barred from a film festival.

The CM also pointed out that the first instalment was made with the “intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition.”

“They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion,” the CM said. He added that ‘such forces' are hostile towards Kerala, a state with no communal riots and a tradition of mutual respect among communities.

“We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism. It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” Vijayan added.

About Kerala Story 2

Titled as The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

According to the makers, the film is based on true cases from the Indian legal system. “When we make a film like The Kerala Story: Goes Beyond, we wanted it to become more representative of our all-India situation. And hence, the three stories that we selected, we could not just tell their stories. We have taken many incidents from other girls' lives and made them part of their stories. As a result, it's a story of three girls, but it also has a reflection of a lot of other stories in it.”

The film is slated to release in cinemas on 27 February.

About The Kerala Story