/Kamakhya Singh hits back at Anurag Kashyap amid The Kerala Story 2 row; calls Prakash Raj ‘intellectually bankrupt’

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond continues to make headlines even before its release. Amid the ongoing buzz on social media, filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh has responded to the criticism from Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj. Defending the film, the director has accused his critics of misrepresenting its intent.

Kamakhya Narayan Singh reacts to Anurag Kashyap's comment

The controversy was fueled after Kashyap called the sequel a “propaganda” film during a media interaction at Kochi airport. "Kerala Story movie is s***. The movie is propaganda and bull****. Aise kaun beef khilata hai? Aise toh koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who even feeds beef like that? You wouldn’t even serve khichdi that way). The purpose of the film is to make money. They just want to please everybody and divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money," Kashyap said.

Reacting to the remarks, Singh took to X to share his video statement. "Anurag Kashyap Ji ne kaha hai ki koi aisa kisiko khichdi bhi nhi khilata, Main ekdum maanta hu, koi kisiko aise laddoo bhi nahi khila sakte Par durbhagyvas, humare samaaj mein humari masoom betiyon ko unka dharam parivartan karneke liye unko beef khilaya ja raha hai, yeh ek crime hai (Anurag Kashyap Ji said that no one even feeds someone khichdi like that; I completely agree, one can't even feed someone laddoos in that manner. But unfortunately, in our society, our innocent daughters are being fed beef to force their religious conversion, which is a crime)," he said. “Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap Ji mansik roop se durbal ho gaye hain, unko har cheez se dikkat hain, unko Brahmanon se dikkat hai, unko Netflix se dikkat hain, unko film industry se dikkat hai, is aadmi ko har cheez se dikkat hain (The problem is that Anurag Kashyap Ji has become mentally weak; he has an issue with everything—he has an issue with Brahmins, he has an issue with Netflix, he has an issue with the film industry; this man has an issue with everything.”

Singh on Prakash Raj's remarks

The buzz intensified after Raj shared images of pork, beef, fish dishes and vegetarian sadya on social media with the caption, "The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish. #justasking happy Sunday everyone."

Responding to the post during an interview with ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said, "I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-calibre actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being.”

He further added, "I don’t know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he ‘consumes.’ But tell me- is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? And if that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji’s conscience. This can never be acceptable. The civilized society of India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef in order to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt."

About The Kerala Story 2