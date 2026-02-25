/The Kerala Story 2 makers term pleas against the film as ‘premature’

The makers of The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that the pleas against the film’s release were "premature, misconceived and not maintainable". The court had asked the makers to screen the film ahead of its Friday release on Tuesday, but the makers were unable to do so. The court has then adjourned the session to Wednesday afternoon. The court is acting upon a plea that has sought the cancellation of the film's certification ahead of its release.

What the makers said about the film

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas heard the petitions in detail at 3 pm on Wednesday. The film's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, submitted an affidavit in which he contended that the censor board, CBFC, was the sole expert authority constituted under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to examine films in their entirety and certify them for public exhibition.

"The supervisory jurisdiction of this court does not extend to substituting its own assessment of a film's content for the expert judgment of the certifying authority," Shah said in his affidavit.

He has also denied the allegations made against the movie in the pleas and termed them as "an abuse and misuse of the process of law".

About the title

Regarding the film's title, he has said that the qualifier 'Goes Beyond' attached to the title was "not decorative".

"It is a deliberate and conspicuous textual signal, prominently displayed in the teaser at multiple timestamps, that the film's narrative extends beyond the geography of Kerala. The definite article 'The' in the title is a reference to the first film in the franchise and does not restrict the film's subject matter to Kerala alone."

"A scenario where any individual or group can effectively veto the exhibition of a certified film simply by threatening disorder would render meaningless both the CBFC certification process and the constitutional guarantee of free expression," the affidavit said.