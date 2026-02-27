/The Kerala Story 2: High Court clears film's theatrical release hours after interim stay decision

Ever since the announcement of The Kerala Story 2 was made, it has been in headlines for all the wrong reasons. After several disagreements between the makers and the petitioners and hours after the decision of interim stay, the film has been given the green light for release. Reportedly, the Division Bench, comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P.V. Balakrishnan, set aside the earlier order of a Single Bench that had stayed the film’s release for 15 days.

More details about the decision of lifting the interim stay on The Kerala Story 2's release

Film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who had moved the appeal against the single judge's interim order, the bench reportedly observed that the pleas opposing the film's certification were in the nature of a public interest litigation and questioned how the single judge could hear it.

The report suggests that the order was pronounced after detailed arguments from all sides that stretched late into Thursday night, leading to urgency on the matter. The producers had moved the Division Bench just hours after the decision of the Single Bench's interim stay, arguing that the suspension issued on the eve of release would cause significant financial losses and disrupt nationwide distribution plans. For the unversed, The Kerala Story 2 was scheduled to release in theatres today, i.e., on February 27. The producers are yet to officially announce the new release date of the film.

Petitioners opposing the release had sought judicial intervention, citing concerns over content, while the filmmakers maintained that the work falls within the ambit of creative expression protected by law.

The Kerala Story 2: What a release of the trailer sparked controversy?

The Kerala Story 2, titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, is helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, among others. It is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, which starred Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani, among others. The music is composed by Mannan Shaah and Rahul Suhas.