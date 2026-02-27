/Fact Check: The Kerala Story 2 tickets still available despite stay on the release

The Kerala Story was set to hit theatres on Feb 27. However, the release of the movie was halted following a High Court order. Despite the stay on its release, the banner of the movie was still visible on ticket-booking applications across India. So does this mean that tickets for the movie are on sale? Let’s find out.

Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, it has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. On Feb 26, a day before its scheduled release, the Kerala High Court halted the release over a petition that claimed the film depicted the state in the wrong manner.

The Kerala Story tickets available despite the stay

Hours after the Kerala High Court put a stay on the release of the movie, many movie buffs were left confused as posters of the film were still visible on the front pages of several ticket-booking applications and websites of national cinema chains. The option to book tickets was also available. Tickets were visible on a few ticketing platforms on Friday morning in cities such as Mumbai and Noida.

However, when we checked, the movie could not be booked, as a “session not found” message was displayed when we clicked on the shows.

So, as of now, tickets for the movie cannot be booked on any of the ticketing platforms.

The Kerala Story 2 ban

Days after the advance booking of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the release of the movie has been stuck in limbo as the Kerala High Court has put a stay on its release for 15 days. On Thursday (Feb 26), a single-judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed that the movie will not be released on Feb 27 while hearing the petition challenging the film’s censor certificate. The court also questioned the board on why it had issued a U/A certificate to the movie.

The court also said that the CBFC did not carefully examine the movie before granting it a U/A certification. It has given the board two weeks to review the certificate, and until then, the movie will not be released.

