/New Friday OTT releases (February 27, 2026): Accused, Thadayam, Secret Stories- 5 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 08:03 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 08:38 IST

This Friday's OTT releases include a variety of genres, including mystery, crime, thriller, and heartwarming. From the psychological thriller Accused to the mysterious crime drama Secret Stories: Roslin. Take a look at the list below and plan a binge-worthy weekend.

This Friday's OTT releases bring a fresh lineup of digital drops across various streaming platforms. From Konkona Sen Sharma’s psychological drama Accused to the Tamil crime thriller Thadayam and the heartwarming Marathi film Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, there is definitely something for every genre lover. Take a look at the compiled list.

Accused
Accused

Where to watch: Netflix

Anubhuti Kashyap's psychological thriller features Konkona Sen Sharma, a renowned gynaecologist whose life and career get entangled in serious sexual misconduct allegations. The drama also stars Pratibha Ranta as Sharma's partner, who is navigating doubts and pressures.

Thadayam
Thadayam

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Tamil crime thriller drama focuses on a series of brutal murders that creates immense fear among the rural villages. The killer is smart and leaves no clues, but has a unique ritual of stealing the sacred marriage symbols of the victims.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam
Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam

Where to watch: ZEE5

It is a Marathi language drama, directed by Hemant Dhome. It follows principal Dinkar Shirke (Sachin Khedekar), who reunites with former alumni to save a Marathi-medium school from closure, highlighting the conflict between regional language education and the rise of corporate English-medium schools.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Where to watch: Apple TV

The 10-episode series focuses on Skull Island, exploring the Season 1 cliffhanger with the return of Kurt and Wyatt Russell as Lee Shaw. Directed by Lawrence Trilling, the series also features Anna Sawai, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, and Mari Yamamoto.

Secret Stories: Roslin
Secret Stories: Roslin

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Helmed by Sumesh Nandakumar, it is a Malayalam psychological thriller series that centres around a haunting incident of a troubled teenager named Roslin (Sanjana Dipu), who suffers from recurring, intense nightmares featuring a mysterious man with green eyes trying to kill her.

