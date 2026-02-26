/The Kerala Story 2: High Court stays release of film, questions CBFC approval

The Kerala Story 2 has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since the trailer of the film was unveiled. With allegations looming and causing significant ripples nationwide, a decision has been taken by the Kerala High Court, in which it has halted the release of the film just a day before its release.

High Court's decision to halt the release of The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story 2, which has generated intense debate in the film industry and political circles over its theme and portrayal of sensitive issues, has led to the Kerala High Court's decision of temporarily blocking the release of the film, which was scheduled for tomorrow, i.e., February 27. Reportedly, the petitioners had approached the High Court, contending that the content could potentially lead to communal tensions and disturb public order.

In addition, the court ordered an interim stay, taking note of the submissions, effectively halting the release across theatres for 15 days. The latest decision marks a major setback for the film's producers, who had invested heavily in promotions and distribution arrangements. Advanced bookings in several centres are now expected to be cancelled or refunded, adding to the financial strain.

Although the court has not delivered a final verdict, the interim court has reportedly suggested that it found sufficient grounds to pause the release of the film for further examination. The case surrounding The Kerala Story 2 is expected to come up for a detailed hearing during the stay period.

The court also slammed the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for ignoring the guidelines that govern the film approvals and asked them to reconsider their decision, according to the report of The Week. Reportedly, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas pointed out to CBFC about its responsibilities when it comes to portraying a "secular" region like Kerala in a manner that could be seen as dividing communities. In addition, he also stated that Kerala is "a place where people live in harmony", and portraying the region in a distorted and false manner could send the wrong message.

What is the controversy involving The Kerala Story 2 about?

The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story 2 began post the release of the trailer on February 17. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticised the trailer by calling it false propaganda and poisonous. Reportedly, a petition was filed recently in the Kerala High Court challenging its release due to the alleged misinformation and stereotyping in the film.