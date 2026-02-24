/The Kerala Story 2 makers refuse to screen film for the court, withdraw film’s teaser

The Kerala Story 2 makers refused to screen the upcoming film to The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, stating that they were not ready to show the movie to the high court. Earlier, the court had asked makers to screen the film before its Friday release.

The court has deferred the matter for hearing on Wednesday to take a final decision on the film’s release. The Kerala Story 2 is set to release in theatres on February 27.

It is the sequel of the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, which was released in 2023. The Kerala Story 2 is courting controversy over its theme of forced religious conversion of Hindu women to Islam. Many have termed the film as a ‘propaganda’.

The Kerala Story 2 teaser withdrawn

Following the court’s order, the makers of The Kerala Story 2 have stated that they were withdrawing the teaser of the film. The makers have claimed that the film is based on “true incidents and stories.”

During the hearing at the Kerala High Court, Justice Bechu Kurian observed that "concerns of the people of Kerala about The Kerala Story 2 can't be kept aside".

Petition to cancel the film’s censor certification

The court was hearing a petition against the cancellation of the film's censor certificate on Tuesday. A 26-year-old biologist from Kerala had moved the Kerala High Court against the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2. Identifying himself as a Malayali Brahmin, the petitioner Sreedev Namboodiri, questioned both the content and the title of the sequel, arguing that it unfairly targets Kerala and its people.

In his plea, he argued that the CBFC had failed to properly assess whether the film's content could threaten public order, decency, morality or national integrity, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act.

Political Backlash

Ever since the makers dropped the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, the film has faced intense backlash and courted controversy.

The trailer shows Hindu women allegedly being trapped by Muslim men in the name of love, with parallel narratives showing how "romance and rebellion transform into control and silence", turning love into what is depicted as a weapon that destroys freedom.

The sequel is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The film also drew sharp criticism from the political leaders.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier expressed strong opposition to reports of the sequel, stating that it would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state.

About The Kerala Story 2

The trailer for The Kerala Story 2, unveiled on 17 February 2026, presents three parallel narratives centred on Hindu girls who allegedly face coercion and religious conversion after falling in love with Muslim men. It opens with a stark warning that in the next 25 years, India could be transformed into an Islamic state governed by Sharia law.