/Michael teaser trailer: The first glimpse of the Michael Jackson biopic is out!

Ever since it was announced that a biopic on the legend Michael Jackson was in the making, there has been a considerable amount of excitement around the film. On Thursday, Lionsgate unveiled the first teaser of the much-awaited film. Titled Michael, the movie will focus on the early career of the iconic artist and his rise to superstardom. The teaser will make its theatrical debut ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t next week.

Michael teaser trailer out

Michael Jackson is played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, who bears an uncanny similar to the legendary artist. The trailer opens with the iconic singer in the studio with Quincy Jones (Kendrick Sampson), who says, “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top,” almost speaking to the scores of fans who have been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the film.

Clips of Jackson’s childhood and iconic performances and music videos, including Thriller, are shown as his 1982 hit Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ plays.

Watch the teaser of Michael here:

More about Michael

Apart from Jaafar Jackson, Michael also stars Miles Teller as Jackson’s attorney and adviser John Branca, Colman Domingo as his father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as his sister LaToya Jackson, Larenz Tate as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.

When is Michael releasing?

The biopic is set to release in theatres on April 24, 2026. It was earlier scheduled to release in October 2025, but was pushed due to delays in post-production. Michael reportedly wrapped production in May 2024, but it underwent reshoots. There were also reports about it being split into two parts, though from the trailer, it appears to be just one film.

According to the film’s synopsis, Michael explores the global superstar’s journey “to become known to the world as the King of Pop, presenting an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”