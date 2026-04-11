Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Michael Jackson biopic Berlin premiere: Late singer's sons make rare appearance to support cousin Jaafar's debut film

Michael Jackson biopic Berlin premiere: Late singer's sons make rare appearance to support cousin Jaafar's debut film

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 12:19 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 12:19 IST
Michael Jackson biopic Berlin premiere: Late singer's sons make rare appearance to support cousin Jaafar's debut film

Michael Jackson's sons and his nephew Jaafar Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic's premiere was held in Berlin. The late singer's sons made a rare red carpet appearance to support their cousin Jaafar, who is making his acting debut. 

Hollywood's one of the most anticipated films, Michael, a biopic on late pop singer Michael Jackson, will star his nephew Jaafar Jackson, also making his acting debut. The biopic had its Berlin premiere, and the family along with his song of the late singer graced the red carpet as well.

Michael Jackson's sons' rare appearance at Berlin premiere of Michael

The international premiere of Michael Jackson's biopic took place in Berlin, Germany, which drew thousands of fans and featured members of the Jackson family, showcasing a film focused on his rise to stardom.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, what caught the attention of everyone was the late singer's sons, Prince and Bigi aka Blanket.

who walked the red carpet at the event at Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin. The brothers were there to support the story of their father and the acting debut of their cousin Jaafar. Blanket and Prince walked together and honoured their father's legacy by wearing dark suit jackets accessorised with gold crown decals, a tiny detail which paid tribute.

Trending Stories

With many clips going viral post the premiere of the film, Jaafar Jackson received a standing ovation for his performance in the film.

For the unversed, Jaafar is the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson. He was joined at the premiere by brothers Marlon and Jackie. However, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson was notably absent, who has publicly criticised the movie. She called out the movie amid claims that she was helpful in production.

All about Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic

The American musical biographical film titled Michael is based on the late singer Michael Jackson, spanning from the mid-1960s to the late 1980s, from his involvement in the Jackson 5 to his early solo career, as portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in his film debut.

Helmed by Antoine Fuque and written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo among others.

Michael is scheduled for release on April 24, 2026, by Lionsgate in the United States and Universal Pictures internationally.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics