/Michael Jackson biopic Berlin premiere: Late singer's sons make rare appearance to support cousin Jaafar's debut film

Hollywood's one of the most anticipated films, Michael, a biopic on late pop singer Michael Jackson, will star his nephew Jaafar Jackson, also making his acting debut. The biopic had its Berlin premiere, and the family along with his song of the late singer graced the red carpet as well.

Michael Jackson's sons' rare appearance at Berlin premiere of Michael

The international premiere of Michael Jackson's biopic took place in Berlin, Germany, which drew thousands of fans and featured members of the Jackson family, showcasing a film focused on his rise to stardom.

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Also Read: Paris Jackson vs Michael Jackson estate over upcoming biopic of late singer

However, what caught the attention of everyone was the late singer's sons, Prince and Bigi aka Blanket.

who walked the red carpet at the event at Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin. The brothers were there to support the story of their father and the acting debut of their cousin Jaafar. Blanket and Prince walked together and honoured their father's legacy by wearing dark suit jackets accessorised with gold crown decals, a tiny detail which paid tribute.

With many clips going viral post the premiere of the film, Jaafar Jackson received a standing ovation for his performance in the film.

For the unversed, Jaafar is the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson. He was joined at the premiere by brothers Marlon and Jackie. However, Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson was notably absent, who has publicly criticised the movie. She called out the movie amid claims that she was helpful in production.

All about Michael Jackson's upcoming biopic

The American musical biographical film titled Michael is based on the late singer Michael Jackson, spanning from the mid-1960s to the late 1980s, from his involvement in the Jackson 5 to his early solo career, as portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in his film debut.

Helmed by Antoine Fuque and written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo among others.