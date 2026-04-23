/'Make us viral': Pakistani clothing brand defends using AI-generated Alia Bhatt photos, deletes them later following backlash

A Pakistani clothing brand has allegedly used some of Indian actress Alia Bhatt’s viral photos to promote its clothes. The images are AI-generated and taken, perhaps without any permission from the actress and thus, illegal. When eagle-eyed fans called the brand out for allegedly forging her pictures, the label responded with quirky replies.

The brand, Wajayesha Official, took to its official Instagram handle and shared a series of images featuring Alia Bhatt in its latest collection of silk salwar kameez- the traditional attire worn by women in the Indian subcontinent.

Images had Alia dressed in black, deep burgundy, emerald teal and soft lavender outfits.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Alongside the pictures, the caption read, “Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! Colour can be customised, book your order now.”

Fans call out the brand for forging Alia’s images

While celebrity images have often been used by smaller brands to promote their products, Alia Bhatt’s fans were not happy to see her images being used by a brand in the neighbouring country. The images used were basically the ones shared by the actress of her social media and were cleverly superimposed with the brand’s clothing.

What’s interesting is that while fans reprimanded the brand for using Alia’s images, the company had prompt replies for everyone.

A social media user said, "She will sue you!" Soon, the brand responded, "No, she will not."

Another person commented, "Alia Bhatt ko pata hai brand shoot ke bare (Does Alia even know about this)?" The brand mentioned, “Viral karein please ki unku bhi pata chal jaye (Please make this post viral, so Alia also finds out).”

A person also added, “This is AI. I will send this to her.” Unfazed, the brand replied, “But we have the original product.”

When a fan said, “This is fake AI cheap marketing,” the brand stated, “Yes, you are right, but we have an original one.”

When WION checked the brand’s official page on Instagram, it seems the criticism had its effect as the company had taken down the said post.

Alia Bhatt's original image and the AI images Photograph: ()

Original Sources Of Alia Bhatt's Photos

While there is no doubt that Alia looked gorgeous in each of the outfits, its obvious that the actress did not really pose officially for the brand.

The picture featuring Alia Bhatt in a silver-grey look, making a heart with her hands, was taken during her walk on the L'Oréal Paris runway in Paris in 2024.

The original photos that served as the base for these superimposed images were reportedly taken from her social media handles and various public appearances.