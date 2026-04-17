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  • /It’s official! SLB's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, to release next year | Check dates

It’s official! SLB's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, to release next year | Check dates

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 13:49 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 13:49 IST
It’s official! SLB's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, to release next year | Check dates

In the picture Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

One of the most anticipated romantic dramas, the film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in a powerful, high-stakes emotional saga.

The wait is over! After much back and forth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is set to anchor India’s Republic Day weekend, releasing worldwide on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

One of the most anticipated romantic dramas, the film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in a powerful, high-stakes emotional saga.

Carrying the signature Bhansali stamp of immersive storytelling and visually rich cinematic world, the film is expected to deliver both scale and emotional depth for audiences worldwide.

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Mounted on a grand scale, Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama yet. With its sweeping narrative and emotional intensity, it stands as India’s grandest love saga and one of the biggest romantic spectacles in Indian cinema.

Love & War will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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