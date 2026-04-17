/It’s official! SLB's Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, to release next year | Check dates

The wait is over! After much back and forth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is set to anchor India’s Republic Day weekend, releasing worldwide on Thursday, January 21, 2027.

One of the most anticipated romantic dramas, the film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in a powerful, high-stakes emotional saga.

Carrying the signature Bhansali stamp of immersive storytelling and visually rich cinematic world, the film is expected to deliver both scale and emotional depth for audiences worldwide.

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Mounted on a grand scale, Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama yet. With its sweeping narrative and emotional intensity, it stands as India’s grandest love saga and one of the biggest romantic spectacles in Indian cinema.