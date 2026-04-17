/Katy Perry sexual assault case: Model's serious allegations surfaces amid Ruby Rose's claims

Katy Perry has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Dark Horse hitmaker has been accused of sexually assaulting actress Ruby Rose. Amid this controversy, an old allegation of a model who had worked with Katy has surfaced. Let's delve in to know more.

Model's allegations against Katy Perry

As per the report of OkMagazine, a male model named Josh Kloss, who had featured in the music video named Teenage Dream featuring Katy Perry, had alleged that the singer had exposed him by pulling down his trousers during a 2012 birthday party for Johnny Wujek.

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Also Read: Katy Perry under investigation by Australian police over sexual assault allegations by Ruby Rose

Reportedly, he stated, “When I saw her, we hugged, and she was still my crush. But, as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p****.”

“Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just disgusting. Lorded over by her reps about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. So, happy anniversary to one of the confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs I've ever done,” he added. Josh also alleged that her team edited and answered interview questions for him. Kloss had shared this story in 2019 because 2020 marked 10 years since the video debuted.

Allegations by Ruby Rose against Katy Perry

A few days back, actress Ruby Rose had alleged that Katy Perry assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia. The incident dates back to two decades ago when Rose was in her 20s. Rose wrote, "Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she think.", reacting to post.

"I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault take. Thank you for seeing me,” she added. In a post on Threads, Ruby accused Perry of sexual assault and said that she tried to come near her, after which she vomited and left from there. Both stars spent the night in a VIP section called the Genie Bottle. Hours after the shocking claims, Ruby revealed that she had finalised all the reports to police. Hence, she will no longer be able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases or the individuals involved.