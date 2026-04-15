/Katy Perry under investigation by Australian police over sexual assault allegations by Ruby Rose



A day after Australian actress Ruby Rose accused pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, it has been learned that an investigation has been launched against the pop star.

Perry is under investigation by Victoria Police over Rose's allegation. On Tuesday, the Australian actress shocked the world with a scathing post against the ‘’Roar'' singer, claiming that she assaulted her in a nightclub in Melbourne almost two decades ago.

Katy Perry under investigation by Australian police

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On Tuesday, Rose, best known for her role in TV sitcom "Orange is the New Black

- said she had finalised reports to police and could therefore no longer talk publicly about the case.

In a statement to AFP, Victoria state police declined to name Perry but said they were "investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010".

"As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a spokesperson added.

A representative for Perry denied the claims in a statement to entertainment industry magazine Variety.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," they said.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Perry -- singer of mega hits like "Hot n Cold," "Roar" and "I Kissed a Girl" -- has drawn headlines recently for her relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.