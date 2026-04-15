/Dune 3 at CinemaCon: The 7-minute opening scene shows devastating war in Paul Atreides’ world



Dune 3 will be an epic finale! After the record-shattering success of the first two parts, Denis Villeneuve is all set to return with the third instalment. At Warner Bros. CinemaCon, the director showcased a seven-minute opening scene.

At the event, which took place in Las Vegas, the director, along with his leading stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, took the stage.

Dune 3 seven-minute clip showcased at CinemaCon

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At CinemaCon, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures unveiled a seven-minute clip from the opening scene of the movie. It introduces Paul Atreides, who is now a Padishah Emperor, and shows that he has had to leave his love, Chani (Zendaya), and choose marriage with Florence Pugh, which benefits his people and clan.

The story of the third part picks up 17 years after the second film, and in the clip, as per Variety, Chalamet says that he has become, ''his worst vision.''

The clip, exclusively showcased at CinemaCon, opens with Fremen gearing up for war in rectangular ships, talking about water falling from the sky on the battlefield. It then shows a few scenes of large-scale conflict.

With a massive scale of war, the new world of Dune goes beyond Arrakis, it is more complex, darker, and more emotionally heavy.

In the clip showcased, Momoa tells Paul, ''You have conquered the galaxy. You have destroyed thousands of worlds. I think you are way beyond redemption.”

Apart from this, Paul's life has gotten more complex and his bond with Fremen has went on to become more toxic.

Speaking about the third part, Villeneuve said,"I didn’t want to walk in my own footsteps. wanted to do something new. “It’s more action-packed, faster paced, and more emotional.”

The clip has not been release online yet.

Dune 3 cast members: Old members with new cast additions

The third chapter of the movie brings back lead cast members from the previous films, such as Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Anya Taylor-Joy. The new addition is Robert Pattinson as the villainous Scytale.

