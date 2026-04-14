/Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault, singer’s rep responds, calls claims: 'dangerous reckless lies'



No one saw this coming. Actress Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her. The Orange Is The New Black actress has accused the Roar singer of a serious allegation via a post on Threads, a social media platform.

In the post on April 12, Rose claimed that Perry allegedly assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne, Australia. The incident dates back to two decades ago when Rose was in her 20s.

First reacting to a post mentioning Perry, Rose wrote, “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks.”

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In another post, the singer went on to thank fans for their prompt support, sharing, ''almost 2 decades.''

"I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly," she wrote. "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

Rose's shocking claims have been garnering a wave of reactions from users. While some came in her support, others questioned her too. However, one user came up with an even more shocking claim, saying that Perry assaulted one of her friends on a dance floor.

‘’I’m with you mate and don’t worry the queer community is with you too. I’ve just contacted my mate in Paris who she assaulted on the dance floor…….'' One user wrote.

‘’Thank you so much. I am so sorry this happened to both of you.''

Katy Perry's rep responds

Soon after Rose's shocking sexual assault claims went viral, the singer's rep was quick to respond, claiming all the allegations are, '‘dangerous reckless lies.’'