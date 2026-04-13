/Nicole Kidman plans a new chapter in career after mother's death: 'May sound a little weird'

After ruling hearts with her powerful performances in films like Moulin Rouge!, and Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman has taken an unexpected direction in her life. 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor recently revealed that she is looking forward to completing her training as a death doula.



It is a role that contributes to providing emotional and practical support to people who are close to the end of life. Speaking about why she took this decision, the actress stated that it comes from her experience after the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September 2024 at the age of 84.

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Nicole Kidman wishes to become a death doula

Speaking at an event hosted by the University of San Francisco, Kidman acknowledged that the step "may sound a little weird,” but the idea took shape during her mother’s final days. "As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide," she said as quoted by the San Francisco Chronicle.

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Kidman elaborated on the challenges her family faced, saying, "Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went, 'I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.



The actor added that pursuing this path is "part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning."

A death doula, or an end-of-life doula, is a trained professional who offers non-medical support to individuals and their families during the final stages of life.

When Kidman lost her mother

In 2024, she had travelled to attend the Venice Film Festival when she got to know about the demise of her mother. "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother… has just passed. I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me," filmmaker Halina Reijn later read a statement on her behalf.