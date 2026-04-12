/'Thank God he has Premium': Katy Perry reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 performance goes viral | Watch

Justin Bieber took over the internet with his performance at Coachella 2026. Marking a major return to the stage, he surprised fans with some nostalgic songs such as Baby and Never Say Never. But what caught the attention of the netizens was Katy Perry's reaction during her set.

Katy Perry's viral video

Perry was seen enjoying Bieber's performance at the event with Justin Trudeau. In one of the now viral clips, she was caught saying, "Thank God he has Premium… I don’t wanna see no ads." The comment came as the 32-year-old singer leaned heavily into a YouTube-inspired concept for his set, even pulling up videos on a laptop mid-performance.

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Perry’s reaction spread rapidly across social media, with fans praising her relatability and sense of humour.

An unconventional comeback

Making his much-awaited comeback to the festival stage after several years away from large-scale touring, Bieber's set was intentionally minimal, and he performed alongside a laptop on a largely bare stage.

He played clips from his childhood YouTube uploads, the same videos that first gave him global fame. He blended them with live renditions of hits like Baby and Never Say Never.

At multiple points, he asked the crowd how far back they had followed his journey.

The performance also featured appearances by artists such as The Kid Laroi, Wizkid, Tems, and Dijon.

Perry attended the show with Justin Trudeau

The singer took to social media to share glimpses of her festival experience. On April 12, she posted a carousel of photos and videos from the event, which also included moments of her getting ready for the show, enjoying Bieber’s performance from the crowd, and dancing with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The couple appeared relaxed and playful.



Held annually at the Empire Polo Club in California, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival marks Bieber’s biggest live show in four years, following the cancellation of his Justice world tour due to health issues.