/How to watch Coachella 2026 Live for free in 4K: Key times, Justin Bieber performance schedule and more

Coachella, one of the coolest and hottest parties of the year, is back. The stage is set at the Empire Polo Club, a renowned venue in Indio, California, USA. With sunny and hot days in the California desert, one of the biggest music festivals, featuring some of the world’s most renowned artists, began on April 10. The first day was headlined by none other than Sabrina Carpenter, who delivered a thrilling performance.

The festival, which takes place over two weekends, will see several stars in attendance along with thousands of fans who have already arrived in California or are set to arrive. However, those who are not attending in person or are living in another country can still watch the event live, and that too for free.

Coachella 2026: How to watch the music festival live for free

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If you are among the thousands of people who had plans to visit the sold-out festival in person, you don’t have to worry. You can enjoy every performance without any hassle or cost from the comfort of your home.

Without spending a cent, the Coachella experience can come to you, simply by tuning in to YouTube.

Described as one of the most immersive livestream events, the platform is streaming full performances for free.

Like every year, the Coachella 2026 livestream is available worldwide at no cost on the festival’s official YouTube channel.

Available on Android and iOS, music fans can watch the event through a browser, the YouTube app, or Coachella's own livestream app.

What's new to this year's Coachella livestream?

To give viewers the best possible experience, organisers introduce new features each year. In 2026, the livestream includes seven stages streaming simultaneously. In addition to this, they will also watch the performance in 4K.

The 4 K livestream will be available for the main stage, Outdoor Theatre and the Sahara Stage. What's new this year is the Coachella TV, which will be available for 24/7 interactive and uninterrupted music viewing.

The Coachella 2026 livestream has started on Friday, April 10, at 4 p.m. PT. In India, the livestream began at 4:30 am (Sat).

If you have missed the livestream, then you can still watch it as it will be repeated in a loop after the end of the final set.

The livestream will be available on the weekend in the first weekend (April 11 - 13), then it will stop and begin again on the second weekend, (April 18-20).

Coachella 2026 Lineup & headliners

The headliners of Coachella 2026 are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G.

On Friday, Sabrina Carpenter gave an outstanding performance with her opening performance. On Saturday, Justin Bieber will serve as the headliner, and this is the first time he's headlining the night.