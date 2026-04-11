/Coachella goes wild with Sabrina Carpenter's performance, Manchild set and car moment

Coachella, one of the hottest parties of the year, is back again. Starting Friday, thousands of music lovers descended upon the California desert, with several renowned celebrities also set to attend. This year's weekend-long festival kicked off with pop princess Sabrina Carpenter’s hoot-worthy performance.

Carpenter, 26, delivered an electrifying performance on the first day of Coachella,a performing some of her biggest hits such as Tater, her 2024 hit Busy Woman, Man Child, and others.

Sabrina Carpenter rocks the first day of Coachella

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The Grammy Award-winning global star headlined the first day of the festival on April 10. As promised, it was one of the most ambitious shows of her career, and she truly delivered a fantastic night she had been preparing for.

Bringing the charm of Hollywood with her house party theme, the songstress opened the performance with a black-and-white set, beginning while seated on a black vintage car.



She walked onto the stage in a glittery red mini dress with a long overcoat, making her way along a path lit up with stars.

With a jam-packed crowd cheering for her, she began her performance with House Tour. The stage featured a replica of the Hollywood Hills with the sign “SABRINAWOOD,” along with vintage cars and cameras.

During her 90-minute performance, there were multiple costume changes and outstanding sets, including one featuring men dressed as dogs. She also brought out special guests such as Will Ferrell, Sam Elliott, and Corey Fogelmanis.

''I can't believe I'm headlining Coachella!'' she told the audience before adding: ''I can a little bit but it's nicer to say that, right?''

Samuel L. Jackson's voice also echoed in the Coachella venue and told her, "Now Sabrina, finish the mother f**ing song." During her segment, she also drove the vintage car near the stage, waving at the sea of fans.

Along with several of her hits, she also performed the live debut of When Did You Get Hot, Sugar Talking, and We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night. During one of her sets, she wore a black bodysuit that gave off “bad fairy” vibes with elaborate, well-designed wings.

Fans go gaga over Carpenter’s performance

Carpenter entertained and energised the audience with her thrilling performance

Several videos of Carpenter's performance have gone viral.

One user wrote,''Sabrina Carpenter singing Manchild at Coachella in front of thousands of people and she had men dressed up as DOGS, how iconic is this.''