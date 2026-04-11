/Natasha Lyonne breaks silence on escorted-off-flight incident, says she took sleeping pills, was detained by ICE

Natasha Lyonne has addressed her recent flight incident, after she was reportedly removed from a Delta flight she boarded from Los Angeles to New York City. As chatter around the incident grew, the Orange Is the New Black actress responded, claiming that she was detained by ICE instead.

The actress took the flight right after she attended the Euphoria season 3 premiere and was heading to New York for her interview with Drew Barrymore.

Natasha Lyonne breaks the silence after allegedly being escorted off flight

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Two days after the reported incident, the actress shared a long post on X, revealing that she had taken Lunesta, a prescription sleeping pill used to treat insomnia.

"Indeed, I took a Lunesta once seated to ensure some shut eye on the Delta One red-eye flight to NYC," Lyonne wrote on X. "Boarded seamlessly with just a backpack and sneakers, eager for a nap. Plan was to be bushy-tailed & beauty rested, as I was meant to head straight to glam for a slot with our beloved @DrewBarrymore upon landing.”

Claiming that she was "detained" by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after she was taken down from the flight.

''Was looking forward to seeing Drew & an in depth convo, but I guess ICE had other plans & I was detained instead. Sign of the times, I guess. Thanks for all the love and support. Never had a problem with @Delta or @TSA before. Heart is with our unpaid @TSA workers. Apologies to any travelers who were delayed.”

Was Natasha Lyonne detained at the airport?

According to People, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security has not that, “Neither ICE nor TSA (Transportation Security Administration) escorted or detained Natasha Lyonne.”

Why was she escorted from the flight?

According to Page Six, on April 7, she boarded a red-eye flight at Los Angeles International Airport, where she was asked to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt before takeoff. She reportedly didn't respond to the flight attendant's requests after multiple efforts. The actress, who was wearing sunglasses, appeared to be dozing off.