/John Nolan passes away at 87; Christopher Nolan remembers his uncle

John Nolan, the uncle of acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and screenwriter Jonathan Nolan, passed away at the age of 87. Over the years, the veteran British actor has appeared in several projects, and social media is flooded with tributes from fans as well as family members.

His demise was reported on April 11 by the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald; the cause of death has not been revealed.

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Christopher Nolan pays tribute

Speaking about the contribution of his uncle to his life, the filmmaker said, "My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement," the statement read as quoted by The Independent. "I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."

About John Nolan's career

Nolan's career stretched across decades, and he was a well-known figure in British theatre as well as television and film.

He trained and performed with institutions such as the Royal Shakespeare Company and later joined the National Theatre under director Trevor Nunn. Some of his early stage credits included productions like Julius Caesar, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and The Relapse.

He gained wider recognition on television with the BBC miniseries Daniel Deronda (1970), and was also seen in Doomwatch and Shabby Tiger.

The actor has also collaborated in multiple projects with Christopher Nolan, such as Following and Dunkirk. He portrayed Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in Batman Begins and reprised the role in The Dark Knight Rises.

Some of his other best roles include John Greer in Person of Interest, created by Jonathan Nolan, Bequest to the Nation, Terror, The Prisoner, The Sweeney, and Silent Witness.

John Nolan's early life and family