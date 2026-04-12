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John Nolan passes away at 87; Christopher Nolan remembers his uncle

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 13:02 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 13:02 IST
John Nolan passes away at 87; Christopher Nolan remembers his uncle

Christopher Nolan remembers John Nolan Photograph: (X)

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Veteran British actor John Nolan passed away on April 11. Over the years, the veteran British actor has appeared in several projects. Christopher Nolan pays tribute.

John Nolan, the uncle of acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and screenwriter Jonathan Nolan, passed away at the age of 87. Over the years, the veteran British actor has appeared in several projects, and social media is flooded with tributes from fans as well as family members.

His demise was reported on April 11 by the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald; the cause of death has not been revealed.

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Christopher Nolan pays tribute

Speaking about the contribution of his uncle to his life, the filmmaker said, "My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement," the statement read as quoted by The Independent. "I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."

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About John Nolan's career

Nolan's career stretched across decades, and he was a well-known figure in British theatre as well as television and film.

He trained and performed with institutions such as the Royal Shakespeare Company and later joined the National Theatre under director Trevor Nunn. Some of his early stage credits included productions like Julius Caesar, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and The Relapse.

He gained wider recognition on television with the BBC miniseries Daniel Deronda (1970), and was also seen in Doomwatch and Shabby Tiger.

The actor has also collaborated in multiple projects with Christopher Nolan, such as Following and Dunkirk. He portrayed Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks in Batman Begins and reprised the role in The Dark Knight Rises.

Some of his other best roles include John Greer in Person of Interest, created by Jonathan Nolan, Bequest to the Nation, Terror, The Prisoner, The Sweeney, and Silent Witness.

John Nolan's early life and family

He was born as John Francis Nolan on May 22, 1938, in London. He was the younger brother of Brendan Nolan, father to Christopher and Jonathan Nolan. The actor is survived by his wife, actress Kim Hartman, and their children, Miranda and Tom, and grandchildren Dylan and Kara.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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