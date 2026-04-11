/UFO sighting? Singer Kacey Musgraves spots three mysterious orbs mid-flight, pilots say they’ve seen them too

Kacey Musgraves had a rather unusual experience during a recent flight. While aliens and UFOs are subjects that have long piqued human curiosity, the singer recently claimed that she witnessed something strange in the sky, something she believes was UFOs.



On April 10, the 37-year-old singer shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories, showing a dark sky with three tiny objects moving around, which she claimed were UFOs.

The ‘’High Horse'' singer witnessed these three spherical UFOs during her flight from Fort Worth, Texas to Nashville, Tenn.

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"We just had the craziest f---ing orb UFO experience," the singer shared in a video on her Instagram stories.

"We just watched these orbs, there was three of 'em. I noticed them — I'm a noticer, I'm always noticing things. I was about to lay down and take a nap, and I saw these lights that caught my eye and just didn't look normal. And I watched them for a minute, and they definitely were trailing each other."

The Happy and Sad singer said that she was at 50,000 feet in the air when she noticed three orbs in the sky. “They were not moving like any craft we control,” the “Happy & Sad” said.

The video showed her zooming in on three glittering, circular points in the sky. She claimed the objects were forming patterns and changing colour. According to her, the orbs were visible for about 45 minutes. She also said they were visible near Little Rock, Arkansas.

"These orbs were not moving like any craft that we can control," Musgraves insisted. "They were intermittently coming and going, forming triangle patterns. They were kind of an orangish color. Sometimes they would get

extremely bright and change color, change size."

What do pilots have to say about Kacey Musgraves's UFO theory?

The singer also revealed that not just her, but pilots have also witnessed them in the sky every single night.

Without being much surprised, when the singer told them about the shiny objects, which she thought was UFO, said,"We're like, 'Uh, did y'all just see something weird?' And [the pilots] were like, 'Three orbs off in the sky?''' She added, "Both pilots were laughing kind of, and they were like, 'yeah, we've seen these every single night, and all the other pilots are seeing them too, and nobody knows what they are.'" The pilots also shared with her that he has spotted some orbs while flying in Dallas.

Netizens react with amusement

The video has since gone viral on social media, with users actively joining the discussion. While some mocked the claim, others said they had seen similar phenomena.

One user wrote,''I recorded this in Central Indiana. About halway through you get a great close-up.''

Another user wrote,''They’re starlink flares.. I see them all the time flying at night. They look weird but that’s all they are..''

Third user wrote,''See them everyday in West Texas, after sunset and before sunrise. My best bet is satellites reflecting light, because it’s like clockwork.Charlie Kirk has a similar video.''

''Witnessed the same thing, exactly as you described it, including balls of fire prior to the orbs, in Ajax, Ontario, roughly 2019,'' another user wrote.

Singer Kacey Musgraves' past encounter with UFO's