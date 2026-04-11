/It Ends With Us battle: Justin Baldoni's legal team reveals actor will provide testimony in person to push back Blake Lively's allegations

The legal feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is not going to end so soon. However, with the latest victory of Justin Baldoni, when a federal judge dismissed 10 of 13 claims, including sexual harassment and retaliation allegations, brought against him by Blake Lively regarding the film It Ends With Us. Let's delve in to know more. Amid this, his legal team reportedly has revealed that he will provide testimony in person.

Justin Baldoni to give testimony in person for trial against Blake Lively?

In a letter to the court his lawyers said that he will provide in-person testimony 'because what he has to say 'remains relevant to refute (Lively's) false allegations of a smear campaign', as per the report of Daily Mail.

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Reportedly, the feud over witnesses began last week when Blake Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, accused Justin Baldoni's lawyers of refusing to tell them who would be testifying at the trial and which witnesses would appear in person.

Justin Baldoni's legal legal win against Blake Lively

Reportedly, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the majority of the allegations against Baldoni in April 2026, significantly narrowing the lawsuit brought by Lively following the It Ends With Us production. While the sexual harassment claims were dropped, a jury trial is still set for May 18, 2026, for the remaining retaliation and breach of contract claims.

Earlier in March 2026, it was reported that Baldoni secured a victory allowing his production company, Wayfarer Studios, to proceed with a defamation suit against a former publicist.