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Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Actress pushes back against It Ends With Us co-star's efforts to dismiss her claims as trial nears

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 11:13 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 11:23 IST
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Actress pushes back against It Ends With Us co-star's efforts to dismiss her claims as trial nears

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Photograph: (X)

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As the trial nears, Blake Lively is trying her best to push against Justin Baldoni's attempt to dismiss her claims. Read to know more. 

One of the biggest controversies of 2025, i.e., between the It Ends With Us lead couple Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The two stars have garnered worldwide attention after accusing and filing lawsuits against each other. As the legal dispute is intensifying, with both sides prepping for a showdown in the court.

What is the latest development in the legal dispute between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively?

Reportedly, in a newly filed letter, Blake Lively's legal team has urged a federal judge to reject Justin Baldoni's latest attempt to dismiss her claims. The letter also states that the case should proceed because significant evidence has already been gathered through the legal discovery process.

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As per PEOPLE, Blake Lively's lawyers have penned a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman in the US District Court of the Southern District of New York asking him not to dismiss the case as it moves toward a jury trial. In the letter filed on Thursday (March 12), her attorneys said that dismissing a complaint at this stage “would hardly serve the efficient or just resolution of disputes".

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Justin's team reportedly wants the judge to throw out her claims, asking for a summary judgement that would decide the case based on evidence. However, Blake's team has argued, stating that the case should be evaluated “using the full record of evidence developed during the lawsuit".

When will the trial of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively take place?

Speaking to Variety, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, confirmed to reporters outside the New York City courthouse that a deal has yet to be reached. After failing to reach the settlement during a court-ordered conference in New York this week, the legal dispute will proceed to the trial in May this year.

Earlier this year, the It Ends With Us stars were in federal court for six hours with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave for their mandated mediation, a routine part of federal procedure. Reportedly, they have failed to reach a settlement in Lively's sexual harassment case against the director-costar.

The controversy began on December 20, 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Department of Civil Rights. The actress accused him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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