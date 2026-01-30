/Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us stars' private voice memo unsealed amid legal battle

The feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is yet to diffuse, but not before all details are revealed. But that seems to be a bit far away. The case, which began after they had featured in the film It Ends With Us, has been the talk of the town, with a new detail being revealed every time. In the latest development, a newly surfaced voice message between the stars in 2023 showcased the dynamics of their friendship before everything went haywire. Let's delve into more.

What is the new unsealed voice memo between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

According to a report by USA Today, ahead of the production and years before their ongoing legal battle, the actress had sent a voice message to Baldini and spoke candidly about the stressors in her life before they shot the romance film.

In the audio, Lively says. “I'm talking to you as a friend at this point more than anything. The only reason that I'm doing (the movie) before is because I gave them my word, and I wouldn’t go back on that. But, having a week off in between, it's just a lot.”

She further said, “I still don't have a baby nurse. Shooting in April; shooting in March is just too soon after having a baby and not sleeping and wanting to be in my best shape. Obviously there are selfish reasons I'm telling you this. If by chance you're like, 'Oh my God, if I could go two weeks earlier, that would actually be great then amazing. This is my social interaction these days, just talking into voice memos.”

All about the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

The controversy began on December 20, 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Department of Civil Rights. The actress accused him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

In a statement, Lively’s attorneys said she was subjected to “further retaliation and attacks” after she went public with misconduct allegations against Baldoni and his public relations team in a New York Times report. “Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns,” she added. “Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activity described in the complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law.”