/Is something brewing between Weak Hero Class 2 actor Bae Na Ra and actress Han Jae Ah? Agency issues statement

Just a day after Twinkling Watermelon actress Shin Eun Soo and The Story of Park Marriage's Contract actor Yoo Seon Ho confirmed that they are dating, it seems like there is another addition to the couple in the South Korean entertainment industry. The second couple is Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah. Their agency also made a statement and updated the status about the couple.

What did the agencies of Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah say?

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, Bae Na Ra's agency, YY Entertainment, told OSEN, "It is true that Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are dating. They are meeting well and beautifully." Reportedly, the duo developed a romantic relationship after appearing together in musicals, including Grease and House-warming Concert, and later formed a connection as fellow actors.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Whereas for the other couple, earlier, as per several local media outlets, Shin Eun Soo's agency, Management Soop, and Yoo Seon Ho's agency, Hiin Entertainment, stated to the media that the couple met through gatherings with mutual acquaintances and have been dating since December.

All about Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah

As per the Maeil Business Newspaper, Han Jae-ah swept various children’s song contests, including winning the grand prize at the 2003 MBC Creative Children’s Song Festival, and is known as a child prodigy in children’s songs.

After officially debuting in 2017 with the musical Hamlet: Alive, she went on to appear in numerous works such as Maybe Happy Ending and West Side Story. Most recently, she has been actively performing in the hit musical “Kinky Boots”.