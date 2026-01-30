/Is something brewing between Weak Hero Class 2 actor Bae Na Ra and actress Han Jae Ah? Agency issues statement

Google Preferred
Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 13:32 IST | Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 13:32 IST
Han Jae Ah and Bae Na Ra Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

The latest couple from the South Korean showbiz industry in 2026 is actress Han Jae Ah and actor Bae Na Ra. The agency has issued a statement in regard to this. Read to know more. 

Just a day after Twinkling Watermelon actress Shin Eun Soo and The Story of Park Marriage's Contract actor Yoo Seon Ho confirmed that they are dating, it seems like there is another addition to the couple in the South Korean entertainment industry. The second couple is Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah. Their agency also made a statement and updated the status about the couple.

What did the agencies of Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah say?

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, Bae Na Ra's agency, YY Entertainment, told OSEN, "It is true that Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are dating. They are meeting well and beautifully." Reportedly, the duo developed a romantic relationship after appearing together in musicals, including Grease and House-warming Concert, and later formed a connection as fellow actors.

Whereas for the other couple, earlier, as per several local media outlets, Shin Eun Soo's agency, Management Soop, and Yoo Seon Ho's agency, Hiin Entertainment, stated to the media that the couple met through gatherings with mutual acquaintances and have been dating since December.

All about Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah

As per the Maeil Business Newspaper, Han Jae-ah swept various children’s song contests, including winning the grand prize at the 2003 MBC Creative Children’s Song Festival, and is known as a child prodigy in children’s songs.

After officially debuting in 2017 with the musical Hamlet: Alive, she went on to appear in numerous works such as Maybe Happy Ending and West Side Story. Most recently, she has been actively performing in the hit musical “Kinky Boots”.

While Bae Na Ra is a South Korean singer and actor. He made his debut in 2013 through the musical PROMIS. He is best known for his role as Na Baek Jin in Weak Hero Class 2, which was released in 2025. Other shows he has been part of are Tastefully Yours, Would You Marry, The Manipulated and Evilive, among others.

