/It Ends With Us feud: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni fail to resolve dispute, trial set for May 2026

One of the biggest controversies of 2025, which has spilled into this year! The It Ends With Us feud between co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has garnered worldwide attention after slapping allegations and lawsuits on each other. In the latest development, the duo met in the courtroom. However, they failed to reach a settlement, and now the trial has been set for May this year. Let's delve in to know more.

What happened in the latest trial of the It Ends With Us feud?

According to a report by PEOPLE, the It Ends With Us stars were in federal court for six hours with Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave for their mandated mediation, a routine part of federal procedure. Reportedly, they have failed to reach a settlement in Lively's sexual harassment case against the director-costar.

Speaking to Variety, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, confirmed to reporters outside the New York City courthouse that a deal has yet to be reached. Settlement talks are expected to resume at an unannounced date.

Details about the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

The controversy began on December 20, 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Department of Civil Rights. The actress accused him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

In a statement, Lively’s attorneys said she was subjected to “further retaliation and attacks” after she went public with misconduct allegations against Baldoni and his public relations team in a New York Times report. “Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns,” she added. “Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activity described in the complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law.”