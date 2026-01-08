Entering 2026, and it seems like the slapping of allegations between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is not going to end soon. The case between the two stars who have featured together in the film It Ends With Us has taken the world by storm. Reportedly, new details have emerged from Justin alleging that Blake might have tried to set a trap for him. Let's delve into knowing more.

More details of unsealed texts of Justin Baldoni accusing Blake Lively

As per a report by TMZ, in a newly unsealed private message dated December 30, 2023 (text to Danny Greenberg, his former agent) at William Morris Endeavour Entertainment (WME), Justin Baldoni wrote, "She had the audacity to email me directly and invite me to a meeting at her house alone if I chose. Sony and [producer Todd Black] have to jump in to make sure that happens because that's just setting me up for a trap."

Baldoni further added that Lively rejected all his storyboards and requested they keep their clothes on "for the big love scene"—an idea Baldoni called "just ridiculous". Reportedly, this incident took place days before Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and studio reps had an all-hands meeting to go over Lively's list of protections to be met before production could resume following the strikes of WGA and SAG.

Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: Feuds, Allegations and Lawsuits!

The controversy began on December 20, 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Department of Civil Rights. The actress accused him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

In a statement, Lively’s attorneys said she was subjected to “further retaliation and attacks” after she went public with misconduct allegations against Baldoni and his public relations team in a New York Times report. “Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns,” she added. “Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activity described in the complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law.”