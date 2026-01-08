/Spring Fever ep 1-2: Ahn Bo Hyun-Lee Joo Bin's K-drama is a blend of quirky romance and fantasy

The South Korean television series Spring Fever premiered in India on January 5. Based on the web novel of the same name, the show stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin in the lead roles. The makers have released only two episodes from the show. It tells the story of a woman who leaves Seoul after a heartbreak. How did the woman cope with the difficult phase in her life? Did she meet the love of her life in the new place? Let's dive deep and know more about it.

Plot of Spring Fever

Lee Joo Bin plays the role of Yoon Bom, a teacher in Seoul, who one fine day shifts her life to the small town of Sinsu after facing heartbreak. She then takes up the new job of teaching ethics and keeps it low until all of her colleagues find it a bit different and weird. But things begin to turn around for Yoon when, right before exams, a parent-teacher conference is conducted in which Ahn Bo Hyun (playing the role of Seon Jae Gyu) enters with his large and intimidating figure and tattoos all over his right arm.

Their first encounter is due to Seon Jae Gyu's nephew, who got passed over for an award despite being a top student. Later, she gets to know all the tales about him, be it lifting cars over his head, leading a gang of thugs and more. Since their first meeting, Seon seems to be fascinated by Yoon. While a problem begins to arise when, back in Seoul, a lawyer named Choi Yi Joon (played by Cha Seo Won) sues Jae Gyu, hoping to get the address of the guy who had tormented him when they were in high school together.

How is Seon going to tackle this new problem? Although sparks arise between Yoon and Seon, will they fall in love? Will they become the 'it' couple in the town of Sinsu? With upcoming episodes only, their relationship can be established.

Is Spring Fever worth the watch, or is it better to skip it?

Well, Spring Fever is better to give it a watch because Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin are featured together as a couple, and in the first two episodes so far, they have shown good chemistry. However, in action scenes of Ahn Bo Hyun, it seems like the makers have taken inspiration from the Indian TV series. Ahn Bo Hyun picking up benches or picking up cars and why he is being intimidating right from the episode has not been established, which is a bit confusing as a viewer. So far the plot of this K-drama feels a bit messy and convoluted.

Coming to the performances of the cast, Lee Joo Bin has done a perfect job of playing the role as a teacher, a silent and scared version in Sinsu, but on the other hand also showcased her versatility by playing the outgoing teacher in Seoul. Ahn Bo Hyun definitely slays his role in every K-drama and has portrayed something similar to the webtoon.

Overall, Spring Fever could have lessened the exaggeration in action scenes of Ahn Bo Hyun, and also Lee Joo Bin's Seoul version could have been a much better version compared to the meek version in Sinsu.

All about Spring Fever

Spring Fever is a popular Korean romance webtoon by Baek Min A and tells the story of a cold-hearted female teacher, Yoon Bom, who moves to a rural town and meets the unpredictable, warm-hearted Seon Jae Gyu, whose honest affection slowly melts her defences, turning it into a charming countryside romance.