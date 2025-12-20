/ It Ends With Us Feud: Blake Lively's legal team file sanction against Justin Baldoni's attorneys over 'deposition misconduct'

The accusations, feuds, and lawsuits between the It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are not going to fizzle out so soon. The case between two stars has taken the world by storm with several serious allegations slapped at each other. In the latest development, Blake Lively's team of attorneys has now slammed Justin Baldoni's legal team over deposition misconduct.

What is the deposition misconduct for which Blake Lively's legal team has called out Justin Baldoni's attorney team?

According to reports, Blake Lively's lawyers have filed a motion for sanction against the attorneys for Justin Baldoni and accused them of laughing, speechifying, and engaging in other disruptive behaviour during depositions. In addition, they have also complained about the questions about the actress' romantic and sexual history, which were relevant to her harassment and lawsuit against the actor and others involved.

"Throughout discovery, multiple defense counsel insisted on making speaking objections, often in depositions they were not defending, and consuming time on the record to demean and orate," Lively's attorney Michael J. Gottlieb wrote to Judge Lewis J. Liman. The actress' attorneys wrote to Baldoni's team at the time, "Ms Lively's sexual and/or romantic history has no bearing on the matters at issue in this case, and we will not tolerate such examination."

What is the case of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni all about?

The controversy began on December 20, 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Department of Civil Rights. The actress accused him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

In a statement, Lively’s attorneys said she was subjected to “further retaliation and attacks” after she went public with misconduct allegations against Baldoni and his public relations team in a New York Times report.

“Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns,” she added. “Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activity described in the complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law.”