/Rapper DIVINE premieres his 5th studio album Walking On Water, check the track list

Multi-platinum rapper DIVINE unveils his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Walking on Water, a 16-track testimonial chronicling his ascent from the streets of Mumbai to the global hip-hop arena.



Marking ten years since his breakthrough redefined the sound and scope of Indian hip-hop, the album stands as DIVINE’s most complete artistic statement yet, an ambitious, meticulously crafted body of work that merges spiritual conviction with street-hardened truth, expansive sonic exploration with the unmistakable swagger that has cemented his legacy. While firmly at the top of his game, DIVINE approaches the entire celebratory work with the passion and fearlessness of an artist still in constant evolution.



Released via Gully Gang, the album features an elite roster of collaborators, including artists like Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Riar Saab, MC Altaf, Sammohit and Kalyani Priyadarshan, producers ZZORAWAR, Stunnah Beatz and Phenom, alongside bold reinterpretations of some of Bollywood’s most iconic tracks.

Bridging nostalgia with contemporary global rap sensibilities, DIVINE effortlessly samples A.R. Rahman’s timeless ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ (Bombay), and R.D. Burman’s classics ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ (Sholay) and ‘Give Me Some Sunshine’ (3 Idiots).

A pioneering figure known for breaking international barriers and collaborating with heavyweights such as Nas, Pusha T, Vince Staples, KSHMR, Jadakiss, Russ, Cocoa Sarai, LIT Killah, and Dutchavelli, DIVINE delivers what he describes as his most spiritually rooted and narratively rich work to date. ‘Walking on Water’ showcases the full breadth of DIVINE’s creative universe, blending autobiographical storytelling with a diverse sonic palette—ranging from trap and Afro-pop to Bollywood film samples, introspective minimalism and high-energy Gully Gang cyphers.