Scandal leak: Prince Andrew lying across 'laps of five women' in new photos of Epstein files

Former Prince Andrew is once again in the spotlight, following the release of new documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. On Dec 19, a new batch of documents and photographs from the Epstein files was made public. Among them, one particularly shocking image has captured widespread attention online, a photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The disgraced former prince has long faced backlash over his alleged association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, once considered the favourite child of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. Giuffre alleges that she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying on five women’s laps

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Andrew, who no longer holds his royal title, has consistently denied any wrongdoing or close association with Epstein. However, a photograph from his controversial past has now emerged in the public domain, and it is likely to haunt both him and the British royal family for generations to come.

Also read: Some shocking photos from the newest batch of Epstein files

In the image released by the US Department of Justice under a transparency law passed by Congress, Andrew is seen lying across the laps of five individuals, believed to be women. His head rests near one woman’s lap, above the bare legs of another. He appears relaxed, smiling with his eyes closed.

The black-and-white photograph is itself an image of a framed photo. Convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell can be seen smiling at the former Duke of York. To protect the identities of others in the picture, their faces have been obscured.

Prince Andrew Photograph: (X)

The undated picture appears to have been taken in Sandringham House's saloon room near the fireplace. This is the place where the Royal family annually gathers after Christmas Day dinner.

In the new document release, two photos of Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were also released. However, she's with two women, not Epstein or Maxwell.

‘I can’t take any more of this,’ Andrew told Epstein in emails

Documents released in Nov 2025 revealed emails sent by Andrew to Epstein after learning that a British newspaper was preparing to publish a story about his links to the disgraced financier.

Prince Andrew Photograph: (X)

“Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations,” Andrew wrote in a email to Epstein, as per CNN. “I can’t take any more of this my end.”

Virginia Giuffre: The woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

In 2014, Andrew's world turned upside down after Virginia publicly accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old. Giuffre has claimed that she was trafficked to London, New York, and to Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands.