/From lavish lifestyle to threatening victims: SHOCKING revelations from new Epstein files

The US Justice Department on Friday (Dec 20) started releasing a long-promised set of records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, the heavily redacted material raises questions about the transparency of the documents released. The files and images released by the DOJ had several mentions of former Democratic president Bill Clinton, with minimal references to US President Donald Trump.
The blackouts across several documents released by Trump administration officials have sparked conspiracy theories of a high-level cover-up. The documents also include seven pages containing a list of 254 masseuses, which were blacked out, with a note saying, “redacted to protect potential victim information.”
The files offer some insights into the disgraced financier’s intimate ties to the rich, famous and powerful personalities. It also shows the lavish lifestyle of the sex offender and those in his close circle.
Another photo showed Clinton in a pool alongside a dark-haired woman who appears to be Ghislaine Maxwell. He was also seen lounging in a hot tub, with part of the image blacked out.
The images included several images of Clinton. It had a few mentions of Trump. It also had other luminaries, including Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.
The images also included new images of Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, with disgraced former prince Andrew, lying across the legs of five people.
The released files also included a complaint against Epstein from September 1996, in which the complainant said that the sex offender threatened to “burn [the complainant’s] house down.” She added that Epstein stole the images of her, sisters aged 12 and 14, which she took for her own artwork, “and is believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers.”
Another document from an interview with one of Epstein’s victims shows they witnessed the disgraced financier asking for ID to “make sure” they were under 18. They added that Epstein “wanted [to] make sure” someone was under 18 because “he wasn’t believing them because [redacted] messed up by bringing more older girls.”