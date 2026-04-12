Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Supriya Ganesh hit back at troll targeting Indian representation in Hollywood

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Supriya Ganesh hit back at troll targeting Indian representation in Hollywood

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 09:55 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 09:55 IST
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Supriya Ganesh hit back at troll targeting Indian representation in Hollywood

Supriya Ganesh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Actresses Supriya Ganesh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, best known for The Pitt and Never Have I Ever, have called out the troll over colourist and classist remarks. Read to know more. 

Celebrities being in the spotlight also face the dark side of the audience, i.e., trolling for the appearances, choices and crossover projects into international spaces, often forcing them to address, or ignore, the negativity. A post on X has drawn the attention of Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and The Pitt actress Supriya Ganesh, in which Tamil actors in Hollywood were targeted. The duo called out the post and slammed the troll.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Supriya Ganesh slam troll

A post shared on X by a user showed photos of Hollywood stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Supriya Ganesh (The Pitt), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton and One Piece) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers and Thunderbolts). Along with the photos, the caption read, "Most common faces used by Hollywood to represent Indians: the kamwali bai (househelp) phenotype."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reacted to the post and wrote, "womp womp cry harder. must be hard to look at four baddies constantly.”

Supriya Ganesh reposted it and wrote, "Hey so this is supremely f***ed up and I truly hope you deal with your self hate. Colorist, classist, garbage take. And casteist, but are we ready to talk about that.” In another follow-up tweet, the actor added, “And I’m always going to talk back about this s*** because I’m never going to let women and folks who look like me feel bad about themselves never going to shut up."

Netizens' support for Maitreyi, Supriya and Charithra

Several users on the X platform came out in support of the actors and slammed the post for being racist. One user wrote, "Thank you for speaking up on these issues. The amount of hate within Hollywood is deeply concerning, and we need more people addressing it."

Another user wrote, "The same pattern repeats every time a brown woman wins in the Western world. Freida Pinto had a massive success but only Dev Patel got the recognition, and she herself said she's not famous in India. Colourism is simply awful." "Well said! Colourism and self-hate have no place in our community", wrote the third user.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics