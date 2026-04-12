/Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Supriya Ganesh hit back at troll targeting Indian representation in Hollywood

Celebrities being in the spotlight also face the dark side of the audience, i.e., trolling for the appearances, choices and crossover projects into international spaces, often forcing them to address, or ignore, the negativity. A post on X has drawn the attention of Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and The Pitt actress Supriya Ganesh, in which Tamil actors in Hollywood were targeted. The duo called out the post and slammed the troll.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Supriya Ganesh slam troll

A post shared on X by a user showed photos of Hollywood stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Supriya Ganesh (The Pitt), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton and One Piece) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers and Thunderbolts). Along with the photos, the caption read, "Most common faces used by Hollywood to represent Indians: the kamwali bai (househelp) phenotype."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reacted to the post and wrote, "womp womp cry harder. must be hard to look at four baddies constantly.”

Supriya Ganesh reposted it and wrote, "Hey so this is supremely f***ed up and I truly hope you deal with your self hate. Colorist, classist, garbage take. And casteist, but are we ready to talk about that.” In another follow-up tweet, the actor added, “And I’m always going to talk back about this s*** because I’m never going to let women and folks who look like me feel bad about themselves never going to shut up."

Netizens' support for Maitreyi, Supriya and Charithra

Several users on the X platform came out in support of the actors and slammed the post for being racist. One user wrote, "Thank you for speaking up on these issues. The amount of hate within Hollywood is deeply concerning, and we need more people addressing it."