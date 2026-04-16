/Both had way too much to drink...Nightclub manager talks about the night after Ruby Rose’s allegations against Katy Perry

Actress Ruby Rose accused pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault that allegedly took place two decades ago when she was in her 20s. Two days after the Orange Is the New Black actress levelled the bombshell revelation, the ex-manager of the nightclub in Melbourne where the incident allegedly happened has spoken out.

In an interview with the Herald Sun, as reported by Rolling Stone, on Tuesday (April 14), the ex-manager called the night in discussion, a ''security nightmare.''

The incident allegedly took place at the Melbourne nightclub Spice Market, and the manager confirmed that Rose and Perry arrived at the club together in August 2010.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Calling the night a security nightmare, the manager said that there were around 600 people, and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody.

The manager said, “They came in together, they were also with Katy’s hair and make-up girl and another guy who was friends with Ruby. It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit.”

In a post on Threads, Ruby accused Perry of sexual assault and said that she tried to come near her, after which she vomited and left from there. Both stars spent the night in a VIP section called the Genie Bottle.

Refusing to be not aware of the alleged assault of someone vomiting, he added,“They were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff, but were mainly in there doing their own thing. I wasn’t aware of any alleged assault or someone vomiting.''

Further, the manager claimed that both Perry and Rose were drunk, but "weren't paralytic or anything."

The ex-manager also revealed that both Perry and Rose were intoxicated, and due to public attention, they were escorted out secretly through a fire exit.

“Both had way too much to drink. To avoid people taking photos of them in a state, we organised a car and driver to be waiting outside the Collins St entrance of the hotel. We escorted them out the back and up the fire exit and put them in the car together.”

What has Rose accused Perry of?

In a shock to many, Rose on Sunday accused Perry of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub in Australia. In a series of social media posts, the actress shared details about the incident.

"Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market Nightclub in Melbourne," Rose wrote on Threads. "Who gives a s*** what she thinks."

The actress gave further details of the incident, sharing, “[Perry] didn’t kiss me,” Rose claimed.

Also read: Why Sabrina Carpenter is facing criticism over her Coachella set reaction

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,'' the actress wrote on Threads.