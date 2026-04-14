/Why Sabrina Carpenter is facing criticism over her Coachella set reaction

Sabrina Carpenter has found herself in the middle of controversy for mistaking an Arabic cheer for yodelling. On Saturday, Carpenter issued an apology on her X profile after she faced backlash over mistaking the cheer and calling it ‘weird’ on stage during her Coachella performance a day earlier.

The Grammy winner was performing her first headlining show at Coachella on Friday night when an audience member suddenly let out a high-pitched cry which is traditionally called a zaghrouta.

“My apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly,” Carpenter wrote Saturday on X. “My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. Could have handled it better!”

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She added, “Now I know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”

What happened at Coachella?

Sabrina Carpenter performed at Coachella on Friday. The misunderstanding happened between two songs. As Carpenter finished her number “Please, Please, Please,” and sat down at the piano for her next number, someone in the crowd suddenly let out a loud trill.

“I think I heard someone yodel,” Carpenter said into the microphone. “Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.”

Online uproar

Soon after the concert, Carpenter faced severe online backlash as many called her “insensitive and Islamophobic.”

The singer was “mad disrespectful for mocking the zaghrouta,” wrote one X user. “What’s worse is the blatant racism that followed and the laughs of the audience,” they continued.

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A day after, on Saturday Carpenter issued an apology, which was mostly well-received online. Many thanked the pop star for taking accountability.

About Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter made her foray into showbiz as a child actor who featured in Disney’s Girl Meet World as Maya. In recent years, she has transitioned from acting to singing and attained stardom.

During her debut at Coachella in 2024, she vowed to return as a headliner. Her Coachella show on Friday was an elaborate Hollywood-themed production — dubbed “Sabrinawood” — packed with references to classic movies, including a dance from 1987’s “Dirty Dancing,” and celebrity cameos.