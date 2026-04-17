/Shaheen Bhatt announces engagement to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, sister Alia Bhatt says she is ‘currently weeping’

Writer and producer Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is engaged. Shaheen took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the happy news and posted photos with fiancé Ishaan Mehra. Shaheen’s sister, actress Alia Bhatt, couldn’t contain her excitement as she reacted to the post.

Shaheen Bhatt announces engagement

Shaheen Bhatt showed off her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close in the first picture. In another pic, she rested her head on Ishaan's shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”

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Her post got a lot of likes and celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday and Zoya Akhtar wished the newly engaged couple.

Excited and happy with her sister’s life update, Alia shared Shaheen’s post on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Currently weeping (crying face emoticons).” Actor Parineeti Chopra commented on the post and wrote, “The Unbreakable Vow!” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Congos and bongos.” Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also congratulated the couple. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you (red heart emoticons) all the love and joy in the world.”

Wishes poured in for the couple Photograph: ()

Back in April 2025, Shaheen had made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra official on Instagram.

She kept her chin on Ishaan's shoulder as he clicked a selfie. The next photo showed Ishaan lying on the grass. Earlier last year, too, Shaheen had shared photos with Ishaan on Instagram but had not revealed his identity. Shaheen and Ishaan have been together for a while but it was only in April 2025 that they made it public.

The Kapoor and the Bhatt families took a trip to Thailand during the New Year. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a bunch of pictures from the trip. In a photo, she posed next to Ishaan.