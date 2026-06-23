/Former ENHYPEN member Heeseung debuts as EVAN, fans divided over 'Ride or Die'

Former ENHYPEN member Lee Heeseung made his solo debut as EVAN, with his digital single Ride or Die, much to the excitement of fans. The release of the latest track highlights a personal, black and musical direction. However, the song has sparked mixed reactions from netizens for the song and music video all over.

Netizens' reaction of Heeseung's debut as EVAN

After the release of the song Ride or Die, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. Many loved his track for his vocals and visual appearance, while several were disappointed with the song for not being unique. One X user wrote, "EVANIE congrats on your solo debut. It feels like just yesterday we were talking about this day, and now it's here. Thank you for sharing a piece of yourself through your music and for creating something so genuine and meaningful. I'm proud of you and excited to see where this new chapter takes you."

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Honestly, a total flop. If Heeseung left his group just to drop this autotuned mess, he should've stayed. It's boring, uninspired, and painful to listen to. Don't quit your day job, because this solo debut is a complete embarassment."

"I'm so happy and proud of EVAN finally realising his solo debut", wrote the third user.

Also Read: Heesung unveils new look as EVAN after his exit from ENHYPEN

Another social media user wrote, "He left his group, renamed himself f*****g EVAN. Ruined his career to make...2020 lil corny alt chase atlantic strip off musis."

About Heeseung

Heeseung, now known as EVAN, is the former member of the boy group Enhypen, formed through the 2020 reality competition show I-Land. He departed from the group in 2026. For the unversed, EVAN's digital single album Ride or Die project marks a rock-influenced artistic chapter with EVAN heavily involved in the songwriting, production and visual direction.

Enhypen was formed through the show, which featured 23 male trainees, some of whom originally auditioned for Belift, while others transferred from Big Hit Music. Belift Lab was co-founded by South Korean entertainment agencies CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation, with plans to create a new band in 2020.