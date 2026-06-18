/South Korean boy group ENHYPEN enter new era as 6-member group after Heeseung's exit

Renowned South Korean boy group ENHYPEN, formed by Belift Lab, which was a seven-member band, shocked fans after Heeseung's (now known as EVAN – his stage name) sudden departure in March this year. He left the group to pursue a solo career under the same label but remains signed with them. In the latest development, the ENHYPEN will be making a comeback as a six-member group.

More details of ENHYPEN's comeback as a six-member group

ENHYPEN is focusing on the preparations for the new album, as per the report of The Korea Times. In addition, the main aim of the group is to deliver a polished release after maintaining a strong presence during their first half of the year.

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Reportedly, ENHYPEN will be making their comeback in Augusta. This announcement comes after a major lineup shakeup happened in March this year with the announcement of Heeseung's exit from the group.

Also Read: Heesung unveils new look as EVAN after his exit from ENHYPEN

Currently, the boy group is on its global BLOOD SAGA world tour, which includes 33 concerts across 21

cities. The tour kicked off last month at KSPO DOME in Seoul and will continue through South America and North America in July and August. Whereas the stops in Macau are scheduled for October, followed by a four-dome tour in Japan running from December through February next year. The group is then expected to continue touring across Asia and Europe beginning March next year.

Heeseung's (EVAN) exit from ENHYPEN shocks fans

ENHYPEN's agency stated that Heeseung will be leaving the group after deep conversations and will be continuing his music journey as a solo artist. Later, Heeseung also shared his message with fans: "Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions and to ENGENE, who always filled every empty space with their support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt out of reach. Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions and to ENGENE, who always filled every empty space with their support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt out of reach."

EVAN's debut solo single to release soon, shares snippets with fans

The former ENHYPEN member Heeseung, now known as EVAN, gave a sneak peek of his upcoming debut solo single RIDE OR DIE on his official social media channels, making fans curious about his new project. The digital single includes two tracks: RIDE OR DIE and Overflow. Following the single release, EVAN is scheduled to perform at the 2026 Busan One Asia Festival with NOL on June 26 and at KCON LA 2026 on Aug. 16.

All about ENHYPEN

The South Korean boy band was formed by Belift Lab as a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation. The group was formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. Originally a seven-piece ensemble, the group consisted of members Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, Heeseung and Ni-Ki.