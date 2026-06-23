/Sweet Home star Lee Do Hyun to star in an action-drama? Here's what we know

South Korean actor Lee Do Hyun is one of the renowned actors and has built one of the most devoted fanbases in the k-drama industry. His versatility in his acting skills in several projects, including The Glory and Sweet Home, has led to global stardom. A report has surfaced that he will be starring in an upcoming action drama. Let's delve in to know more.

What is the drama all about in which Lee Do Hyun will feature?

Lee Do Hyun will star as the male lead in the upcoming drama titled Destroyer of Destruction, as per the report of MyDaily. His agency, YH Entertainment, in response confirmed the project and shared a statement, "It is true that he has received an offer for the project."

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Reportedly, Lee Do Hyun will be playing the role of an ace killer, a character who once thrived in the criminal underworld and goes to protect victims in his own unorthodox way. It will be helmed by Shim Kyun Soo, best known for his projects like The Nokdu Flower and The First Responders, among others.

In addition, Lee Do Hyun has recently wrapped up his first project post military service, a Netflix series titled Grand Galaxy Hotel. Moreover, he also is in talks to star in the Korean adaptation of the Chinese romance film Viva La Vida.

All about Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun made his acting debut in the 2017 TV series titled Prison Playbook, in which he played the supporting role, the younger version of Jung Kyung Ho's character. After his 2017 debut, he gained wider recognition playing the ancient bodyguard Go Chung-myung in the hit 2019 fantasy drama Hotel Del Luna.

After establishing himself as one of the rising actors in the South Korean industry, Lee Do Hyun secured his first lead role in the 2020 show 18 Again and was praised for his performance, which led him to bagging the Best New Actor award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and the 7th APAN Star Awards.