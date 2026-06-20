/My Royal Nemesis finale episode: When can Indian viewers watch it on Netflix?

South Korean fantasy-romance drama My Royal Nemesis, starring Heo Nam Jun and Lim Ji Yeon in lead roles, will be soon coming to an end with the finale episode airing today. After several twists and turns, Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri's love story is dangling. But when can Indian viewers watch the finale episode of the show?

When can audiences from India watch the finale episode of My Royal Nemesis?

Generally as per the Korean Standard Time (KST), My Royal Nemesis aired on every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST). For the audience in India, who are eagerly waiting to watch the final episode of the show, it will be 18:30 on the streaming platform Netflix, as per Indian Standard Time (IST), aligning with the country South Korea.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, the 14-episode k-drama fantasy series starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun will be concluding its run today, i.e., on June 20. The show had kicked off on May 8, with two episodes every week.

What happens in episode 13 of My Royal Nemesis?

Major things happen as the end of the show is nearing. In episode 13 of My Royal Nemesis, it shows the connection between Shin Seo Ri and Dan Shim. It is revealed that when Shin Seo Ri had drowned during the car accident, her soul had entered Dan Shim's body in the past. While Dan Shim was poisoned, she woke up in modern-day Seoul. Meanwhile, Cha Se Gye finds her and saves her from goons, with the help of Cha Se Gye's secretary, who calls police on time.

While Shin Seo Ri seeks a way to save her grandmother, who is critically ill. The shaman who has been in touch with her all this time in most of the episodes shows she informs her that she and Cha Se Gye are caught up in the cycle of doom, which can't be escaped in any way. If they stay together, Cha Se Gye will suffer the same tragic fate as Prince Cheongheong.

On the other hand, in light scenes, Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri meet his grandfather, who disapproves of her because of her not having any family. However, she convinces him not to make him disappointed and will keep his grandson happy in every way possible. While Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye share an emotional moment after her grandmother passed away, Cha Se Gye gets stabbed.