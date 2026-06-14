South Korean romantic comedy drama My Royal Nemesis, with a blend of reincarnation and suspense, stars Heo Nam Jun, Lim Ji Yeon and Jang Seung Jo in lead roles. Ever since it was released, fans have been raving about the chaotic energy and incredible chemistry between the lead pair, Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun. With makers dropping episodes 11 and 12, much like fans, they are eagerly waiting for the finale to witness whether it will be a happy ending or sad ending.

What happened in episode 11 of My Royal Nemesis?

After leaving fans in cliffhanger with episode 10 last week, ending it with accident of Cha Se Gye's

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Grandfather and Shin Seo Ri, episode 11 begins with both taken to the hospital for being treated, and trailing behind is Cha Se Gye. It is hinted that the antagonist Choi Mun Do plans the tragic accident of the duo.

In the flashback, it is shown, Mun Do commits this act out of jealousy and betrayal after realising the chairman never truly trusted him and that his loyalty was going unrewarded. Se Gye is left devastated and struggling to manage his company amid the chaos. The episode dives deeper into the fan theory that Kang Dan-shim and Shin Seo Ri actually switched places during a family suicide attempt in Seo-ri's past.

Next in the scene it shows Dan Shim is being trapped in her old Joseon-era body. When she wakes up in Shin Seo Ri's modern body, a local shaman's prophecy looms over her, predicting that once a specific comet aligns, Dan Shim will return to her original body permanently, making her disappear from the present. As time goes by, spending time with her grandmother's diary and other details, she has flashbacks to her childhood. Dan Shim begins to experience Shin Seo Ri's repressed childhood memories.

More secrets gets revealed in episode 12

In episode 12 of My Royal Nemesis, the story reaches a critical and emotional turning point as Shin Seo Ri's true identity is revealed. The time-bending romance and soul-swap mechanics set up the main dramatic climax for the series. It is revealed that she is the real Shin Seo Ri whose soul was swapped over a decade ago, rather than just being a historical figure.

A deeply emotional scene occurs in a dream sequence where two inhabitants occupying Shin Seo Ri's body come face to face. Seo Ri struggles with the possibility of having to return to her previous life of timeline, while Cha Se Gye vows to keep her in the present timeline. The couple share vulnerable, timeline moments, including a sleepover, as their connection deepens.

While the antagonist, Mun Do, continues to escalate his vendetta against Cha Se Gye, it is also uncovered that he harbours the same jealousy and greedy traits he had back in the Joseon era. Another scene surprises fans when Cha Se Gye's grandfather was faking his memory loss the entire time to orchestrate a plan.

What will happen in episode 13?

Will Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri's love survive? Will Cha Se Gye's grandfather successfully stop Mun Do from damaging the family and company further? Will Mun Do try to harm the couple once again? The questions have grown more as new revelations were made in episode 12.

It will also show the boundaries between Shin Seo Ri's modern life and Kang Dan Shim's past fully collide. As the truth behind their shared existence unravels, Shin Seo Ri must face heartbreaking choices she must make to save her terminally ill grandmother. But with this will Shin Seo Ri lose herself to the past and go back to the Joseon era, or will she be in the modern setting?

How does the theory work in My Royal Nemesis?

Shin Seo Ri realises that her grandmother's declining health is causing the spiritual gate between the past and present to open. Terrified of abruptly disappearing, she struggles with whether she can continue her relationship with Se-gye, knowing her time might be running out.

Despite the magical, time-bending uncertainities surrounding her, Cha Se Gye becomes determined to protect her and keep her by his side, leading to emotionally tender moments between the couple.

What works?

As My Royal Nemesis reaches its finale, the emotional stakes become high. But, at the same time, the growing uncertainty of romance between Cha Sa Gye and Shin Seo Ri leaves a cliffhanger once again. At the same time, the episodes give the lead actors ample room to shine, balancing romance, heartbreak and suspense in a way that makes the finale even more thrilling to watch.

What doesn't work?

As the story races towards its conclusion next week, certain areas in episodes 11 and 12 left a little room for some supporting characters and subplots to breathe. The complex surrounding the soul-swap became difficult to follow as well.

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