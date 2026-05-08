/Waiting for My Royal Nemesis? Must-watch k-dramas and movies of Lim Ji Yeon

From making her debut in the 2014 film Obsessed to The Glory. With the new show My Royal Nemesis of hers soon to release, here are a few of the shows and movies she has featured in you can binge-watch.
South Korean actress Lim Ji Yeon is recognised for her versatile roles in film and TV and achieved global stardom with her antagonist role of Park Yeon Jin in The Glory. She rose to fame with her debut in Obsessed in 2014 and bagged several accolades, including Best Supporting Actress at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.
The South Korean erotic romance film is set in 1969 and tells the story of a colonel who starts having an affair with a captain's wife. But how long will it last before they're caught?
The thriller show follows the story of Ji Na, who, on her quest to find her sister, stumbles upon unexpected events, mysteries and secrets surrounding the apartment from where her sister disappeared.
The action-comedy film tells the story of an actor who steals an assassin's identity after an accident and adjusts to each other's lives. However, complications arise when the latter's old client queries about an unfinished job.
The thriller show tells the story of Gaetal, an unknown figure in a dog mask, who carries out his own brand of justice against heinous criminals. He holds polls, called the killing vote, to determine if a criminal deserves a death sentence and executes their punishment based on the results.
Set during the Joseon period, the South Korean historical show tells the story of Ok Tae Young, a legal expert with a secret identity. From her husband to her status, everything is fake. However, she meets Cheon Seung Hwi, a travelling storyteller, who falls in love with her at first sight. How this story progresses from here forms the main crux of the story.
The romantic-comedy show tells the story of a renowned actor who is trapped in the role of a detective and meets a journalist who finds herself relegated to covering entertainment news. Soon, a tumultous relationship unfolds between the two.
The revenge psychological thriller show tells the story of a young woman who is bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school and plans the best way to get revenge. After becoming a primary school teacher, she takes in the son of the man who tormented her the most to enact her vengeance.
The rom-com focuses on the story of a legendary villain from the Joseon era who is reincarnated in the body of a struggling modern actress and clashes with a cold, calculating chaebol heir, igniting an intense love-hate romance that transcends centuries. The show will air today on OTT platform Netflix, and the end date of the show is June 20.