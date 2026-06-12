/Dreams, past lives and romance: K-drama My Royal Nemesis hits its most crucial turning point yet

The South Korean series My Royal Nemesis, starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun in lead roles, has taken the global stage by storm. With two episodes releasing every week and ten episodes already released, fans are already waiting for what is in the future for Shin Seo Ri (played by Lim Ji Yeon) and Cha Se Gye (played by Heo Nam Jun). Will they surpass all obstacles and be together, or will their love story fade away just like in the past? Let's delve in to know.

What has happened in My Royal Nemesis so far?

The show begins with the setting in the Joseon era in which Kang Dan Shim, a royal is sentenced to

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death by feeding her poison in front of the officials. However, when she opens her eyes miraculously, she finds herself in the body of struggling modern actress Shin Seo Ri. Slowly she observes and struggles to adapt to the modern time alongside concealing her true identity, while the grandmother of the original Shin Seo Ri grows suspicious that something is wrong with her.

Dealing with herself and others in the modern world, she clashes with a chaebol named Cha Se Gye, from the Chail Group family. Despite his cold and calculated look, Cha Se Gye eventually drops his ruthless side with due time and becomes protective of her each time, even secretly buying her agency to secure her work and future endorsements so that she wouldn't have to struggle.

Most romantic comedy stories never miss the chance of a love triangle, and that's where the entry of Mo Tae Hee happens, who happens to have a false engagement to Cha Se Gye, and the island gateway later allows Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri to confess their true feelings for each other. On the other hand, while the romance goes on, Cha Se Gye often has visions or dreams of the Joseon era with him, the guy or the nobleman named Cheongheon with one side eye mask. Slowly he realises, in the dreams, the woman he sees is the same as Shin Seo Ri.

While the latest episodes showcased the lead couple embracing their affection for each other, making their relationship official. When they finally find happiness with newfound love and peace, tragedy strikes them when the antagonist, the cousin of Cha Se Gye, Mun Do, makes schemes against them, leading to an accident.

What is the preview of My Royal Nemesis' episode 11?

In the preview, it is shown after the accident affecting Cha Se Gye's grandfather and Shin Seo Ri, who were in the restaurant, antagonist Choi Mun Do seizes the opportunity and places himself as the chairman. On the other hand, Shin Seo Ri awakens back in the Joseon era, leaving a desperate Cha Se Gye in modern Seoul dealing with a scandal involving his Dynasty products and a police investigation.

What works?

My Royal Nemesis so far has made everyone hooked with their plot, for instance, going back and forth with modern Seoul and the Joseon Era and connecting the scenes between the lead cast. Although the suspense is there with the villainous arc, the drama stands out for bringing comedy and chaotic energy. The balance with intense scenes and light moments has struck a chord with netizens. With the right mix of everything, it has become one of the most talked-about K-dramas.

Coming to the performances, within the ten episodes, the chemistry between Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun feels natural. Lim Ji Yeon's character, Kang Dan Shim/ Shin Seo Ri, stands out for her comedic timing and emotional range.

What doesn't work?