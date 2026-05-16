/Cannes Film Festival 2026: South Korean stars Ji Chang Wook and Jun Ji Hyun step out on red carpet, film Colony receive seven-minute standing ovation

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook (best known for his shows including K2 and Suspicious Partner) attended the 79th Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of the new zombie-thriller film Colony, which also features Jun Ji Hyun (best known for My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea). The film received a seven-minute standing ovation at the film festival.

Cast of Colony at the Cannes! Seven-minute standing ovation for film

The film features an ensemble cast of highly sought-after names in the Korean entertainment industry. Those who represented the film in Cannes include Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok and Yeon Sang Ho. The screening took place at the prestigious 79th Cannes Film Festival, where the cast and director Yeon Sang-ho walked the red carpet.

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However, Ji Chang Wook and Ji Chang Wook caught the attention of everyone with their presence at the red carpet. Actress Jun Ji Hyun looked stunning in a flowing white cape dress that elegantly draped over one shoulder. While Ji Chang Wook has swag in an all-white ensemble.

Koo Kyo-hwan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. Shin Hyun Been charmed everyone in a halter-neck dress that combined a glittering silver sequin top and a black skirt, while Kim Shin-rock displayed a unique and stylish fashion sense with a sleeveless cropped vest and a long skirt in a chic navy colour.

The film Colony, helmed by Yeon Sang Ho and selected for this year’s Midnight Screening section at the Cannes Film Festival, was finally unveiled. It took place at the Grand Lumiere Theatre of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. After the 122nd-minute screening concluded, applause broke out, and a standing ovation continued for about seven minutes. Actress Jun Ji Hyun was also seen becoming emotional for the film receiving praise.

About Colony film

Colony is a South Korean action-horror thriller directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the filmmaker behind Train to Busan. It follows a biotechnology professor and a group of survivors who are trapped inside a quarantined Seoul high-rise building when a violently mutating virus is unleashed during a corporate biotech conference.

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