/Tempest: Jun Ji hyun and Gang Dong won's chemistry in political thriller show sparks fan frenzy

South Korean drama Tempest, featuring Jun Ji hyun and Gang Dong won in lead roles, premiered on September 10 and is garnering attention for the chemistry between the two leads. After the premiere of the political thriller show, fans took to social media platforms to give their verdict about the plot episodes and performance of the cast so far.

Netizens' reaction to the leads' chemistry in show

The show, which is infused with thrill, politics, and romance, has struck a chord with the audience, and they are loving the chemistry between the two main leads. One user wrote, "I’ve been begging for a bodyguard/secret agent falling for their target/assignment type kdrama and finally got it. The aura that #JunJiHyun and #GangDongwon emit in #Tempest is kind of unreal. Some parts are bonkers, but when they’re on screen, it’s amazing. #TempestEp1".

Another user wrote, "The first couple of episodes of #Tempest Korean drama on Disney+ have been quite intriguing. For a change, we have Gang Dongwon, who hasn't done kdramas in a long time. Jun Jihun is back, too, in this espionage, political thriller mystery. And we have John Cho in a serious role here. #JunJiHun #GangDongWon #JohnCho #kdrama".

"TEMPEST 100/10- Disney Plus: One of the best political spy fiction series this year! Salute to the team, especially the scriptwriters. You guys made an incredible series. I have never cried this much for a political series. In Episode 3, the speech of Munju during her debut as a candidate for the South Korean presidency was so touching", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "#Tempest, a romance spy thriller drama that seems to be heavy on ANGST and ROMANCE! YES! This ROYAL pairing deserves everything good in a drama, so PLEASE DELIVER the show. "I NEEDED YOU" AAAAAAAAAAAA".

All about Tempest

Tempest revolves around a former UN ambassador and special agent, Sanho, who comes together to uncover a deadly conspiracy that is on the verge of threatening the stability of the Korean peninsula.

Apart from Jun Ji Hyun and Gang Dong Won, the show also features John Cho, Lee Mi Sook, Park Hae joon, Kim Hae sook, Yoo Jae Myung, Oh Jung Se, and Lee Sang Hee, among others.